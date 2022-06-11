comscore Nokia kept its Windows Phone plans secret from Microsoft: Joe Belfiore | BGR India

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

According to The report from Bloomberg quotes sources, who now claim that Meta will instead focus on developing wrist wearables

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 11, 2022 2:01 PM IST

Meta has decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch. According to the latest report, the company is focused on wearables, but this product might never see the light. The smartwatch is codenamed Milan by the company which sports a large display along with two cameras, Meta was supposed to launch this product to rival Apple Watch, but that seems unlikely now. According to The report from Bloomberg quotes sources, who now claim that Meta will instead focus on developing wrist wearables, which could be more like a regular fitness band. Meta has not officially shared the details of the product yet, or its decision to end the development of this smartwatch.

