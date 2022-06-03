comscore Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more | BGR India
  Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

Let's start with the reels feature of facebook, Meta releasing a new Feature on Facebook's Desktop app that will allow flawless edit in Facebook Reel using Creator Studio

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 4, 2022 1:54 PM IST

Meta has begun to roll out new Reels features on Instagram and Facebook. These features not only provide creators with more editing tools, but also allow them to upload longer videos. Let’s start with the reels feature of facebook, Meta releasing a new feature on Facebook’s Desktop app that will allow flawless edit in Facebook Reel using Creator Studio. Also Meta announced that Facebook Reels now supports voiceovers for user recordings, allowing them to narrate their videos. The company has also introduced a Sound Sync feature, which allows them to sync their video clips to the beat of their favorite song. The feature has also come in instagram like, Instagram has increased the length of a Reel from 60 seconds to 90 seconds, giving creators more time to share their content. Creators can now directly import their own audio into Instagram Reels. Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video on your camera roll. Make sure you like how your voice sounds in the recording, because others may use it in their reels as well. like people used to make reel by sharing screen on tiktok earlier now you can do that on instagram’s reel to.

