Xiaomi forayed in India with Mi Notebook 14 series last week. The company launched Mi Notebook 14 variants and the top-end Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in the country.

Xiaomi forayed in India with Mi Notebook 14 series last week. The company launched Mi Notebook 14 variants and the top-end Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in the country. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will be available with either an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The two options are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively in India. The more affordable Mi Notebook 14 starts at Rs 41,999. Unfortunately these are not the final prices, these are just introductory offer price until next month, July 16. To checkout more about the tow Xiaomi laptops, you can also visit BGR.in.