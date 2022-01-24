Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

Micromax In Note 2 will be launched in January 25 with a “Dazzling Glass” finish. The company later tweeted to reveal that the phone will come with 30W fast charging support, also the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with liquid cooling technology, and will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

Micromax is all to launch its Micromax IN Note 2 on January 25 2022, the company announced this news via Twitter and Flipkart. As we all know that the smartphone is a successor to the Micromax In Note 1 that was launched in November 2020. Micromax In Note 2 is teased to come with an AMOLED display, fast charging technology, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will be exclusively available via Flipkart. As per a tweet by Micromax India, Micromax In Note 2 will be launched in January 25 with a “Dazzling Glass” finish. The company later tweeted to reveal that the phone will come with 30W fast charging support, also the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with liquid cooling technology, and will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.