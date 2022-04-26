Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

Micromax recently announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26. The company, posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date upon it on Twitter, asked the users: “Are you ready to be smart?”.

Micromax recently announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26. The company, posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date upon it on Twitter, asked the users: “Are you ready to be smart?”. The UNISOC T610 chipset will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both variants will be equipped with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 built-in storage. Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. And the device will be available in two colour options for now — Silver and Brown. Watch this video to know more.