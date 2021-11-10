Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE

Microsoft has launched an all-new affordable Surface Laptop SE on November 9. Especially designed for students, the laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, a 720p HD webcam, and a few common ports for connectivity. Other than Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft has additionally released a simplified version of Windows 11 operating system. It is called Windows 11 SE. The new OS will not include a built-in Store for apps, but it will allow students to install third-party apps like Chrome and Zoom. To find out more, watch our latest video!