  Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 10, 2021 2:43 PM IST

Microsoft has launched an all-new affordable Surface Laptop SE on November 9. Especially designed for students, the laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, a 720p HD webcam, and a few common ports for connectivity. Other than Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft has additionally released a simplified version of Windows 11 operating system. It is called Windows 11 SE. The new OS will not include a built-in Store for apps, but it will allow students to install third-party apps like Chrome and Zoom. To find out more, watch our latest video!

