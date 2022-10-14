The company has also added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which the company says doubles the graphics performance.

Microsoft recently hosted its annual Surface event 2022 wherein the company launched its Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 laptops. In addition to these laptops, Microsoft also launched the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one (AIO). All the three variants run Windows 11 OS. The Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are refreshed with Intel’s 12th-Gen Core CPUs. The Surface Studio 2+ desktop PC comes with an 11th-Gen Core processor paired with Nvidia graphics. The newly launched Surface Studio 2+ comes with a 28-inch PixelSense display, comes with Dolby Vision support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a Zero Gravity Hinge, which the company says that it will transform the display into a creative canvas. Aside from a big display, the Surface Studio 2+ AIO has 11th-gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor in its core, which the company says provides up to 50 percent faster CPU performance compared to the Surface Studio 2. The company has also added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which the company says doubles the graphics performance. The AIO comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of solid-state drive for storage.