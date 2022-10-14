comscore Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched at Microsoft Surface Event 2022
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

Videos

Watch Next

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details 2.47

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More 2.59

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price 2.28

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices 2.52

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

The company has also added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which the company says doubles the graphics performance.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 14, 2022 2:29 PM IST

Microsoft recently hosted its annual Surface event 2022 wherein the company launched its Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 laptops. In addition to these laptops, Microsoft also launched the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one (AIO). All the three variants run Windows 11 OS. The Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are refreshed with Intel’s 12th-Gen Core CPUs. The Surface Studio 2+ desktop PC comes with an 11th-Gen Core processor paired with Nvidia graphics. The newly launched Surface Studio 2+ comes with a 28-inch PixelSense display, comes with Dolby Vision support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a Zero Gravity Hinge, which the company says that it will transform the display into a creative canvas. Aside from a big display, the Surface Studio 2+ AIO has 11th-gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor in its core, which the company says provides up to 50 percent faster CPU performance compared to the Surface Studio 2. The company has also added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which the company says doubles the graphics performance. The AIO comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of solid-state drive for storage.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks