The Surface Laptop Go 2 is expected to be released by Microsoft, and if rumours are to be believed, it might come as soon as this month. And, before this is confirmed, courtesy to an early Korean e-commerce site listing, we got a glimpse at the laptop’s spec sheet. Take a peek around.

Specifications for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 have been leaked. According to the Korean listing , the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be similar to its predecessor. So, expect a light and sleek laptop with premium colour options like Sage, Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone. It’ll sport the same 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, according to reports.

The processor, which is likely to be upgraded to the 11th-generation Intel CPU, may change (an i5-1135G7). The original Surface Laptop Go, as you may recall, has an Intel i5 chip from the 10th generation. Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are expected to be included in the laptop. However, there’s no information on the RAM+Storage configuration of the base model. The 2020 model comes standard with 4GB+64GB of memory.It’s preferable to wait for more information on the mentioned areas, as well as the launch date. And we’ll keep you updated if Microsoft says anything about it. So, keep an eye on this space and let us know what you think of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 in the comments section below.