Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 is equipped with the company's custom-built processors and will be available for purchase in India via all major offline and online retailers.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: January 12, 2022 7:16 PM IST

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 is equipped with the company’s custom-built processors and will be available for purchase in India via all major offline and online retailers. The model comes with decent specs and features like a 13-inch screen, and a 5-megapixel front camera which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Powered by artificial intelligence and the neural engine, Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 is said to offer improved performance. To find out more, watch our latest video!

