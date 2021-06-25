comscore Microsoft Windows 11 First Look | BGR India

Microsoft Windows 11 First Look

Microsoft Windows 11, the next-gen Windows operating system is now official. The highlight of the new Windows 11 is its simplified user interface, a new Windows app Store, a new Start menu, support for running Android apps, and tons of performance improvements. Here's the Windows 11 OS first look.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: June 25, 2021 5:30 PM IST

Microsoft Windows 11, the next-gen Windows operating system is now official. The highlight of the new Windows 11 is its simplified user interface, a new Windows app Store, a new Start menu, support for running Android apps, and tons of performance improvements. The Redmond-based company hasn’t shared a specific release date except mentioning that Windows 11 is coming for the general public in the holiday season. Until you get hands-on with the new Windows OS, here’s the first look at Microsoft Windows 11 and what you will get in the latest OS for your Windows PC.

