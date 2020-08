Check out the latest happenings in the world of technology.

Check out the latest happenings in the world of technology. This week, we have Xiaomi launching two new Mi and Redmi series flagships, the official launch of the MIUI 12 skin in India, and the launch date and price reveal for the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo. Meanwhile, Google also announced the Peoples Card service and Asus ROG launched a few new gaming laptops in India.