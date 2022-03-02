comscore | BGR India
Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 2, 2022 3:54 PM IST

MWC (Mobile World Congress), is here and it is one of the world’s biggest mobile-focused tech show, and also it is back as an in-person event and while Samsung has already showcased its Galaxy Book2, some more announcements are expected from other brands. Realme has introduced its most premium GT 2 Pro and GT smartphones and announced that the 150W fast charging will come to its GT Neo 3 smartphone. Watch this video to know more about the major announcements.

