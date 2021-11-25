comscore moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed | BGR India

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

Motorola is about to launch its new moto g31 in India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but according to sources the latest Motorola G-series phone is set to launch later this month.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: November 25, 2021 6:44 PM IST

Motorola is about to launch its new moto g31 in India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but according to sources the latest Motorola G-series phone is set to launch later this month. Price details of Moto G31 in the country have been tipped separately. Moto G31 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. The handset recently made its global debut along with Motorola Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G41 phones. Watch video to know more.

