Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And pOLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price

Motorola has launched Moto G52 in India as the company’s latest budget smartphone. The new phone brings some good features, such as pOLED display and a fast-charging battery. In fact, it could be one of the few phones to bring pOLED display with a high refresh rate that too just under Rs 15,000. Moto G52 comes with pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Moto G52 also comes with Dolby Atmos speakers.

Moto G52 comes across as a budget phone. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display. In the centre of the top part, there is a punch-hole, inside which you will get 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G52 carries a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.