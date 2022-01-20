Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

Motorola has recently launched its Moto Tab G70 in india with massive 7700 mAh Battery. The brand-new Moto Tab G70 LTE, is a premium tablet that packs a stunning 11-inch 2K display.

Motorola has recently launched its Moto Tab G70 in india with massive 7700 mAh Battery. The brand-new Moto Tab G70 LTE, is a premium tablet that packs a stunning 11-inch 2K display and a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor. The Moto Tab G70 LTE sports a two-tone design and comes with a single rear camera. Moto Tab G70 LTE will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage in 1 color variant which is Cyber Teal. You can pre-order it on Flipkart starting 18th Jan, 12 PM at a price of Rs. 21,999.