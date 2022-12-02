The Moto X40 is said to arrive anytime this month. Motorola is yet to give any confirmation on this, but a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Moto 5G phones.

Motorola is in news that it is planning to announce two phones in China this month – Moto X40 and Moto X40 Pro. Both of them will likely pack the same Snapdragon chipset and the difference will be in other departments. The Pro model is said to come with support for 125W fast wired charging tech and AMOLED display. It could have a curved screen with punch-hole design and a triple rear camera setup, as per the leaks.

The standard model, on the other hand, is said to come with an OLED panel, which will operate at 1080p resolution and refresh at 144Hz. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging tech. The back camera setup might reportedly include two 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide-angle sensors, just like the Moto Edge Plus. The company could replace the 2-megapixel sensor with a 12-megapixel camera for better imaging results.

The Moto X40 is said to arrive anytime this month. Motorola is yet to give any confirmation on this, but a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Moto 5G phones. The brand will likely unveil it as Moto Edge 40 series in the global markets.