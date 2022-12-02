comscore Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED online
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

Videos

Watch Next

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022 2.30

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
OnePlus 11 5G Features and Specifications LEAKED, Watch Video For Details .

News

OnePlus 11 5G Features and Specifications LEAKED, Watch Video For Details
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details 1.23

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users .

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

The Moto X40 is said to arrive anytime this month. Motorola is yet to give any confirmation on this, but a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Moto 5G phones.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 2, 2022 7:23 PM IST

Motorola is in news that it is planning to announce two phones in China this month – Moto X40 and Moto X40 Pro. Both of them will likely pack the same Snapdragon chipset and the difference will be in other departments. The Pro model is said to come with support for 125W fast wired charging tech and AMOLED display. It could have a curved screen with punch-hole design and a triple rear camera setup, as per the leaks.

The standard model, on the other hand, is said to come with an OLED panel, which will operate at 1080p resolution and refresh at 144Hz. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging tech. The back camera setup might reportedly include two 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide-angle sensors, just like the Moto Edge Plus. The company could replace the 2-megapixel sensor with a 12-megapixel camera for better imaging results.

The Moto X40 is said to arrive anytime this month. Motorola is yet to give any confirmation on this, but a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Moto 5G phones. The brand will likely unveil it as Moto Edge 40 series in the global markets.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks