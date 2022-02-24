Motorola Edge 30 Pro India launch date is set for February 24, which Flipkart has teased online. The new Motorola phone is expected to debut as the successor to last year's Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is all set to launch in India on 24th Feb 2022. The new smartphone will be launched through a virtual conference. The phone will be made available for purchase on flipkart. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch is all set for 8PM IST today. The event will stream live on Motorola’s official YouTube channel and social media handles like Twitter and Facebook. The launch event will also stream live on the company’s official website. Watch this video to know all the details.