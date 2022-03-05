comscore Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here | BGR India
  • Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

The handset is available in three color options cosmic blue, pearl white and Iceberg blue. It is expected to launch in other markets soon. 

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 5, 2022 4:45 PM IST

Motorola G22 Launched: Motorola just released it’s latest offering Moto G22 in European market thereby expanding it’s G series smartphone range. The latest budget smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and has a 5,ooomAh battery. It is packed with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The handset is available in three color options cosmic blue, pearl white and Iceberg blue. It is expected to launch in other markets soon. Checkout our latest video to find out more about the new Motorola Moto G22.

