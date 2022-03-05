Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

The handset is available in three color options cosmic blue, pearl white and Iceberg blue. It is expected to launch in other markets soon. Checkout our latest video to find out more about the new Motorola Moto G22.

Prabjot Kaur | Published: March 5, 2022 4:45 PM IST