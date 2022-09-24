The product images show the clamshell foldable phone in its entirety. The device looks the same as the Chinese variant and is expected to have the same specs.

Motorola launched its much-awaited Razr 2022 foldable phone in China. Moto Razr brings quite a few improvements offering a larger primary as well as a secondary display, improved optics, and most importantly a flagship chipset. Now, the phone is expected to head to global markets outside China. While the company is still shushed about the global release, a renowned leaker has leaked the marketing material of the global Razr 2022. Evan Blass has leaked the marketing material of the Motorola Moto Razr 2022. The product images show the clamshell foldable phone in its entirety. The device looks the same as the Chinese variant and is expected to have the same specs.