Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

Pavni Jain   |    Published: December 15, 2021 9:14 PM IST

Netflix in India has come up with a revised price list of its subscription plans. There are 18 to 60 per cent price cuts across different plans. This has been done to attract the attention of more customers. The new prices are applicable from December 14, 2021. For the new joinees, they can simply sign up for Netflix by visiting www.netflix.com and choose the plan they like. For the existing members, the company will upgrade the plan one tier higher than the current plan, at the same monthly price. To find out more, watch our latest video!

