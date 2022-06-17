Netflix has zero tolerance for criminals and if you violate the streaming giant's rules, you may lose access to your account or worse, be banned

Netflix dislike it when users share passwords but there are other things that can cause users to be banned from the platform. Netflix has zero tolerance for criminals and if you violate the streaming giant’s rules, you may lose access to your account or worse, be banned. Netflix recently reported a loss of more than 200,000 subscribers. The company also intends to launch new subscription plans with ads that will be less expensive than the current subscription plans. Netflix does not want to lose any more followers and if you want to keep your Netflix account safe, you should avoid doing the following three things. If you are unfamiliar with the term VPN, it allows users to remain anonymous online. It can also defend your network against cybercriminals and conceal your IP address, browsing activity, and personal data on any Wi-Fi network. Despite its privacy concerns, Netflix does not want its users to use the VPN network to access the app. This is because VPNs trick websites into thinking you are in a different country. This means you can watch TV shows that aren’t available in your country, which Netflix strongly opposes. Netflix original programming, This holds true for any content driven app or website. You are not permitted to reproduce any original work. Netflix takes harsh action against those who are caught imitating the streaming giant’s actions. On the Platform, Netflix asks users not to collect, reproduce, distribute, modify, display, display, publish, licence, create derivative works or offer for sale anything. By violating these Terms of Service or engaging in illegal or fraudulent use of the Service, the company stated on its blog.