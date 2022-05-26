comscore New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details | BGR India
  New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

Many cyber security researchers have described this virus of Android as dangerous

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 26, 2022 9:18 PM IST

Android Smartphone is being attacked through a new dangerous virus FluBot. We are calling this virus dangerous because it steals banking details such as credit card, debit card number from your Smartphone. Not only this, but it can also access your contacts. Many cyber security researchers have described this virus of Android as dangerous. According to security researchers, this virus steals the user’s banking details and executes unauthorized purchases, that is, online purchases can be made without the user’s permission. Cybercriminals are injecting the FluBot virus into a user’s Smartphone through a transit package sent in the name of voicemail. Cybercriminals are targeting Android users through a voicemail message. Users are asked to download the app to play the voicemail received in the message. Users think that after downloading the app, they will be able to open the voice mail in the message, while this does not happen. FluBot is entered in users’ phones and cyber criminals execute purchases through banking details without user’s permission. Security researchers say that while users download the app, it asks for permission for accessibility of the Smartphone, as soon as the permission is received, the virus enters the user’s device. Not only this, this dangerous FluBot virus also starts scanning the user’s contact list so that other users can be targeted. Apple users are not at risk from this malware as the App Store does not allow third party apps to be installed on the device. Question is how to avoid this virus, Android users should not open the link given in the message or e-mail from any unknown number. Do not install any third party app on your smartphone. Before downloading the app from Google Play Store, please check the app developer and rating of the app.

