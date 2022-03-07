comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Videos

Watch Next

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here 1.58

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video 1.41

News

Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note 1.18

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts 1.16

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

WhatsApp is testing a new feature for groups wherein it will allow users to conduct polls in groups on the topics which are relevant to them. Currently the feature is under control.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 7, 2022 4:41 PM IST

WhatsApp Latest Update: Popular instant messaging WhatsApp is one of the most convenient apps out there to chat. It is loaded with all latest cool features and updates which is why people prefer to use it over any other apps. It always aims to enhance user’s experience by bringing out amazing features. Recently, the Meta owned app rolled out ‘pause and record while recording a voice note’ and now it is working on an another update. According to latest reports, WhatsApp is testing a new feature for groups wherein it will allow users to conduct polls in groups on the topics which are relevant to them. Currently the feature is under control. It will most likely be rolled out for iOS users first and then for Android users. Checkout our latest video to know more on the latest development by WhatsApp.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored