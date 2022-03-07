WhatsApp is testing a new feature for groups wherein it will allow users to conduct polls in groups on the topics which are relevant to them. Currently the feature is under control.

WhatsApp Latest Update: Popular instant messaging WhatsApp is one of the most convenient apps out there to chat. It is loaded with all latest cool features and updates which is why people prefer to use it over any other apps. It always aims to enhance user’s experience by bringing out amazing features. Recently, the Meta owned app rolled out ‘pause and record while recording a voice note’ and now it is working on an another update. According to latest reports, WhatsApp is testing a new feature for groups wherein it will allow users to conduct polls in groups on the topics which are relevant to them. Currently the feature is under control. It will most likely be rolled out for iOS users first and then for Android users. Checkout our latest video to know more on the latest development by WhatsApp.