Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

Noise has announced a partnership with Bragi, which is the inventor and largest intellectual property owner of true wireless headphones. It is claimed to be Bragi’s first partnership with an Indian brand. Under this partnership, Noise will work with Bragi to launch an intelligent range of audio devices powered by the proprietary Bragi OS in India. The products will be designed by both the teams. First of its range is expected to be launched in the first half of 2022. Noise has signed a long-term partnership with Bragi for smart hearable devices in India. With this, the Noise promises to introduce next generation features in its TWS range in India. To know more on this partnership we exclusively spoke to founder of Noise and Bragi. Watch the video and know more.