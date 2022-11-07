comscore Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched watch video for details

Videos

Watch Next

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price 2.0

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ? 1.53

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features 2.41

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple 2.22

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features

Nokia 2780 Flip is priced at Rs 4,699, the new flip phone comes with FM radio support along with a good old clamshell design, and a T9 keyboard.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 7, 2022 10:56 AM IST

Nokia phones have announced the launch of a new flip phone in India, which is the Nokia 2780 Flip. The phone is Priced at Rs 4,699, the new flip phone comes with FM radio support along with a good old clamshell design, and a T9 keyboard. The handset will be available in three colour variants- black, red and blue.

To talk about the features and specifications The phone runs on KaiOS 3.1 which brings features such as FM Radio, MP3 support, and Wi-Fi support.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks