Nokia phones have announced the launch of a new flip phone in India, which is the Nokia 2780 Flip. The phone is Priced at Rs 4,699, the new flip phone comes with FM radio support along with a good old clamshell design, and a T9 keyboard. The handset will be available in three colour variants- black, red and blue.

To talk about the features and specifications The phone runs on KaiOS 3.1 which brings features such as FM Radio, MP3 support, and Wi-Fi support.