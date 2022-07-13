comscore sony-playstation-4 | BGR India
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 13, 2022 6:39 PM IST

Nokia recently launched a new budget smartphone in India which is the Nokia C21 Plus the successor to the Nokia C20 Plus which was launched in India in August 2021 at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Talking about the specifications, the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display. It is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. Users can expand the phone’s storage space using a microSD card with up to 256GB of storage space. The phone runs Google’s Android 11 Go Edition mobile operating system. Coming to the camera, the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone sports a dual camera setup at the back with 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter.

