Ahead of the official launch of the Nokia G60, the company has also listed the smartphone on its official website revealing its specifications.

Nokia is all set to launch Nokia G60 5G in India. The company confirmed the launch of its upcoming 5G handset in India. Interestingly, the company also stated that the smartphone will soon be up for pre-order in the country soon.

Nokia Mobile India took to Twitter to announce the launch of its new 5G smartphone. The company tweeted, “Be ready for tomorrow with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple AI camera, high-speed 5G connectivity and years of hardware and software support on the new Nokia G60 5G. Pre-booking with exclusive offers, coming soon. #NokiaG605G #Nokiaphones #LoveTrustKeep.”

To recall, Nokia recently launched its Nokia G11 Plus in India. The company teased the arrival of this handset in India with a caption suggesting that it will offer a bloatware-free Android experience.

