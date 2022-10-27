comscore Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched Watch video to know price

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price

The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of listening time, and the company’s clear voice technology among others.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 27, 2022 10:11 PM IST

Nothing finally added the much talked about device to its growing portfolio of devices. The company hosted a special event recently wherein the company launched the Nothing Ear (Stick). It is the third device in Nothing’s portfolio and second wearable that the company launched after the Nothing Ear (1) that was launched in July this year at the price of Rs 5,999. The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of listening time, and the company’s clear voice technology among others.

