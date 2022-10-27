The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of listening time, and the company’s clear voice technology among others.

Nothing finally added the much talked about device to its growing portfolio of devices. The company hosted a special event recently wherein the company launched the Nothing Ear (Stick). It is the third device in Nothing’s portfolio and second wearable that the company launched after the Nothing Ear (1) that was launched in July this year at the price of Rs 5,999. The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of listening time, and the company’s clear voice technology among others.