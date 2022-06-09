Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

On July 12 at 8.30 p.m. IST, the Nothing phone (1) will be released. The company is holding a live event in London, which will be streamed on its website nothing.tech. The event is called 'Return to Instinct,' and the phone is the most significant product for the brand.

According to a press release, the opening event is “the true beginning of Nothing’s journey,” and it is “an invitation to unlearn all the industry has taught us.” Flipkart has previously stated that the phone will be available on their platform. This will be the Nothing brand’s second offering. The first were the TWS Nothing ear (1) buds, which were mainly well-received.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Gen 1+ will power the Nothing Smartphone, however it is unknown if it will be the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Gen 1+. According to certain rumors, the phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The brand is stressing design as a way to make the phone (1) stands out. The phone will almost certainly have a transparent design, similar to the Nothing ear (1), with some internal components visible. The internal circuits and design of the Nothing phone (1) were also featured in another report by Wallpaper. Wireless charging will also be available on the phone. NothingOS, a custom skin on top of Android 12, will be installed on the Smartphone. For all phones running Android 11 and higher, the company has released a beta version of its Nothing launcher. According to an earlier report, the phone would be available for purchase on July 21 for 500 Euros (about Rs 41,519).