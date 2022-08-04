Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

The report suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) lite is aimed for budget smartphone buyers and it will be quite affordable compared to the Nothing Phone (1)

After a wonderful global debut of Nothing Phone (1) recently it seems that the company may soon launch a new Nothing smartphone dubbed as Nothing Phone (1) lite. As per a report, Nothing is gearing up to launch Nothing Phone (1) lite following the popularity of Nothing Phone (1), which is the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s UK-based startup. The report suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) lite is aimed for budget smartphone buyers and it will be quite affordable compared to the Nothing Phone (1). Priced at Rs 32,999, Nothing Phone (1) gained immense popularity among tech enthusiasts due to the iconic Glyph Interface at the rear that consists of 900 LEDs which light up and flicker as per user’s requirement. But the report indicates that the feature may be one of the key reasons that impacts the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1) as the lite version of the device will miss out on the Glyph Interface.