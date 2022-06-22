These phones will be limited editions with a serialised number engraved on the side. The lowest bid for the phone was 12,200 and the highest bid was Rs 2,09,558 approx.

The Nothing Phone will be available globally on July 12th. Nothing announced ahead of its launch that the first 100 Phone units will be auctioned off this month. These phones will be limited editions with a serialised number engraved on the side. The lowest bid for the phone was 12,200 and the highest bid was Rs 2,09,558 approx. The auction will run until July 23. The Nothing Phone will come with a premium design and is said to offer a different experience than other Android phones. The device will boot on the Dot Matrix-style Nothing OS, Which will be based on Android 12. It is said to feature a translucent design with LED strips on the back that will glow when notifications arrive or while charging. It will have a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will have an OLED panel with a no-chin design, Which means that all of the phone’s bezels will be the same size, Providing an intuitive experience. If the device makes its way to India quickly after its launch next month, It could be the country’s first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone. It will be available with two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB, as well as a 128GB base internal storage option. It is unknown whether it will include a microSD card slot. In terms of optics, It will have dual cameras on the back, Each with a 50MP primary lens. It will have a single selfie camera on the front. In terms of battery capacity, It will have a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Phone will be available in India shortly after its global release on July 12. The models available in India are said to be manufactured locally in Tamil Nadu, implying that the phone’s pricing may be lower in the Indian market. In India, it is expected to cost more than Rs. 30,000. Following its release, The phone will compete with the likes of OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung. Not to mention that Apple iPhones are priced similarly during promotional periods.