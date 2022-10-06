Nothing Ear Stick has been in the news for quite some months now. There have been several leaks and rumours around it but now the company has confirmed the product and also its launch details. In addition, Nothing has also revealed the design of the Nothing Ear Stick.

After the successful launch of Nothing Ear (1), Nothing has announced the launch date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick) in India. According to the company, the global launch event will be happening on October 26. at 7.30 pm IST. The livestream of the launch will be available on the company’s official website, social media handles and more. “Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. They’re feather-light with an ergonomic design that’s moulded to your ears. Delivered in a unique charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets,” the company said in a statement. Nothing Ear Stick has been in the news for quite some months now. There have been several leaks and rumours around it but now the company has confirmed the product and also its launch details. In addition, Nothing has also revealed the design of the Nothing Ear Stick.