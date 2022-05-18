WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know

Now users can exit a WhatsApp group and other people will not be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be able to see who exits the group, but others do not. WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature that will allow users to silently exit groups.

WhatsApp is the best way to communicate with each other these days and it has become the most important thing in our lives whether its private chat or group chat but sometimes group chats also lead to annoying times as well. And putting the group mute for a year cannot help everytime. Also exiting the group can create misunderstanding so in this situation what to do ? Don’t worry whatsapp itself is coming with an answer to this and has a perfect solution to it. According to a report from WABetaInfo, Now users can exit a WhatsApp group and other people will not be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be able to see who exits the group, but others do not. WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature that will allow users to silently exit groups. This feature is under development for now so it is not ready to be rolled out to beta testers.