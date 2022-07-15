Voice recordings in status updates would be shared with your WhatsApp contacts using the same privacy settings as images and videos, and they, too, would be end-to-end encrypted.

We all know that WhatsApp keep updating something or the other new feature or update on its platform to make the use of the app more entertaining and useful. Now According to latest news found by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is seen to be working on a feature that would now allow its users to record and submit audio messages to their WhatsApp status. Once the capability is available, the app should allow you to record an audio message much like you can do it inside a conversation. This could possibly include uploading existing audio files (because such can also be sent as messages in WhatsApp chats), but we haven’t seen any proof of this. Voice recordings in status updates would be shared with your WhatsApp contacts using the same privacy settings as images and videos, and they, too, would be end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp isn’t the only app experimenting with voice posts. Twitter has been testing the ability to send voice tweets on iOS for some time, but the capability is yet to be made available to everyone.