Wabetainfo, which tracks all the WhatsApp-related activities, spotted the feature in the beta version of the messaging app. “The ability to automatically mute large group chats to help reduce notifications has been released to some beta testers and it is rolling out to more users over the coming days,” the report said. WhatsApp recently rolled out the ability to add 1024 people to a group. While this can be convenient for many, this can also be chaotic for some. So, if you are a part of a group which has more than 256 participants, the group will be muted automatically. However, if you do not want to mute the notifications, you always have the option of unmuting the group. WhatsApp has rolled out the feature to beta testers, who are on the current version of WhatsApp beta. This means that the feature is yet to be launched to all users. WhatsApp recently made the Communities feature official. The feature is an extension of the groups and lets you add more people.