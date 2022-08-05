To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube's settings menu either on your phone or from the website.

Youtube is testing out a new feature on its mobile app which will allow its premium subscribers to zoom in on any video. It is the only feature that the video-sharing giant is trying out for now. According to The trusted sources we have noted that the latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view. As per the company, the zoom feature will remain in testing until September 1st, giving YouTube about a month to gather user feedback and refine things before potentially rolling it out more widely. To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube’s settings menu either on your phone or from the website. As long as you’re subscribed to YouTube Premium, then go to “try new features” section.