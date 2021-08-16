comscore Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book | BGR India
  Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book

Ola has launched two models of its electric scooters including Ola electric scooter S1 and the top-end model is named Ola electric scooter S1 Pro. In this video we will share all the details about the newly launched electric scooter.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: August 16, 2021 4:27 PM IST

Ola has launched two models of its electric scooters including Ola electric scooter S1 and the top-end model is named Ola electric scooter S1 Pro. You will be able to purchase both the models of the Ola electric scooter including the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro starting September 8 while the deliveries will commence only in October. In this video, we will talk about the price of Ola Electric scooters in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and other states. We will also share details of its top features, colors, and more.

