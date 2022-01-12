comscore motorola-blur-shot-23 | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail 2.1

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps 1.35

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps
WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background 1.20

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more 1.15

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

OnePlus has launched OnePlus 10 Pro as the company's latest flagship Smartphone. This brand new OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: January 12, 2022 1:55 PM IST

OnePlus has launched OnePlus 10 Pro as the company’s latest flagship Smartphone. This brand new OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display that carries a second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. The OnePlus 10 Pro also features triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The new OnePlus flagship also comes preloaded with a HyperBoost technology that is claimed to help better graphics.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored