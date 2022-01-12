OnePlus has launched OnePlus 10 Pro as the company's latest flagship Smartphone. This brand new OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus has launched OnePlus 10 Pro as the company’s latest flagship Smartphone. This brand new OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display that carries a second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. The OnePlus 10 Pro also features triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The new OnePlus flagship also comes preloaded with a HyperBoost technology that is claimed to help better graphics.