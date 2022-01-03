comscore OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

Videos

Watch Next

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video 43.42

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review 3.13

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps 2.45

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide 1.30

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

Pavni Jain   |    Published: January 3, 2022 9:40 PM IST

In 2022, we are expecting incredible gadgets from different makers be it for smartphones, laptops, audio products, smart home products or cameras. If we only talk about smartphones, then brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others are all set to boast new devices packed with high-end features. So, in this video we are going to talk about the exciting smartphones of 2022 that have our eyes on. Let’s find out!

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored