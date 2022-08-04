OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

OnePlus 10T is up for pre-orders on the company’s website, while the official sale will begin on August 6.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India. The smartphone is the first ‘T’ series phone to come after a gap of two years. OnePlus 8T was the last ‘T’ series phone which was launched in 2020. The new handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers 150 watt charging support. Major update coming with the OnePlus 10T is that the company has removed the alert slider from the device. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options- Jade Green and Moonstone Black. It is up for pre-orders on the company’s website, while the official sale will begin on August 6. Watch video to know more.