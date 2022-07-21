comscore Defence-computer-prone-to-Spying | BGR India
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

The smartphone will be offered in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 21, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Recently it was announced that OnePlus 10T will be launching in India between July 25 and August 1, but according to new report which claims the smartphone will debut in the Asian country on August 3. the OnePlus 10T will come in 128GB and 256GB storage trims in India with three RAM options – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB. The smartphone will be offered in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours. As per rumours, the 16GB RAM variant won’t be offered worldwide but would only be made accessible in China and India. The launch dates for markets other than India aren’t mentioned, though. In India, the OnePlus 10T will start at around INR 49,999 and be available through Amazon.in. Although we don’t know the specific day, sales will start the first week of August.

