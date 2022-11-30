OnePlus 11 5G Features and Specifications LEAKED, Watch Video For Details

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Though the company hasn’t confirmed the laun

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Though the company hasn’t confirmed the launch timeline of the OnePlus 11 yet, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10 successor will go official around the first half of next year. The OnePlus 10 Pro currently starts at a price of Rs 61,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 66,999. It is likely that the company will drop the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro once the OnePlus 11 goes official next year. The pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus 11 haven’t been revealed yet but it is believed to be slightly higher than the current flagship model and that’s due to top specifications.