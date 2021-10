OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs

OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 13 but the phone is exclusive to China as of now. The phone will probably include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 System-on-Chip, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 65W fast charging system among other things. The 9RT is expected to arrive in India as well but later. Watch our latest technology video to find out more about the expected specs and features of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.