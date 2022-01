OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

The OnePlus 9RT will launch tomorrow on January 14. Ahead of the launch, we have a list of confirmed specs and features of the upcoming device. The 9RT will come with an OLED display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 4500mAh battery and more. The smartphone will arrive along with OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. To find out more about the forthcoming OnePlus products, watch our latest video!