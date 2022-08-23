comscore Google’s Nest acquires Dropcam for a reported $555 million | BGR India
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

OnePlus is planning to launch Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, New Nord Buds and Nord smart measuring scale.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 23, 2022 12:19 PM IST

OnePlus recently launched its Nord series in India with prices that have won many hearts. Now, a notable tipster claims on Twitter that the Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to launch a new audio product as well as a few AIoT devices. Although OnePlus has made no official comments on the launch of these products. As per a tipster, OnePlus is planning to launch Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, New Nord Buds and Nord smart measuring scale. The OnePlus Nord wired earphones are tipped to launch next month. These earphones were recently launched in the European markets. Hence, similar products are expected in India. These earphones are expected to come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

