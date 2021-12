OnePlus Nord 2 CE Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to be the new smartphone of the company’s Nord series. The phone may launch early next year with good specs and features. The Nord 2 CE is expected to include an AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP triple rear camera system and a Dimensity 900 SoC among other things. The company may bring the smartphone in two colour options: gray and green. To find out more, watch our latest video!