  • OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 9, 2021 6:22 PM IST

Right after OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition, the smartphone has partnered with PAC-MAN to launch OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition smartphone. The forthcoming gamified version of OnePlus Nord 2 will boast a rear panel that will glow in the dark, a new software experience and more. The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 in India and will go on sale later this month. To find out more about the phone, check out our latest video!

