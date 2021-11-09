OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

Right after OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition, the smartphone has partnered with PAC-MAN to launch OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition smartphone. The forthcoming gamified version of OnePlus Nord 2 will boast a rear panel that will glow in the dark, a new software experience and more. The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 in India and will go on sale later this month. To find out more about the phone, check out our latest video!