OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE which was launched in June last year. Coming to the new smartphone, it boasts a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, an AMOLED panel, and 4500mAh battery among other things. To find out more, watch our latest video!