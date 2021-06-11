comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

OnePlus Nord 5G comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: June 11, 2021 10:45 AM IST

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been officially launched in India. The 5G smartphone comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999. The Nord CE 5G open sale is set for June 16 on Amazon and OnePlus.in. Watch the video to know more about the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

