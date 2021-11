OnePlus RT smartphone may launch in India alongside OnePlus Buds Z2

OnePlus 9 series comprise a total of three smartphones for the Indian market – OnePlus 9, 9R, and 9 Pro. The company also introduced the OnePlus 9RT exclusively for China. It is suspected that OnePlus will now bring the same 9RT model in India with a different name. It will be called OnePlus RT. To find out more, watch our latest video!